3,841 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 143,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total transaction of $646,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,942,973.04. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $2,991,664.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,783.36. This represents a 55.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,309,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

