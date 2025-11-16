4,934 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth $5,160,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

