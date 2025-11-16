Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Shares in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Research cut Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $58.38 on Friday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The firm had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

