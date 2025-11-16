Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Labcorp makes up 0.9% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Labcorp by 392.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,817.32. This trade represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

