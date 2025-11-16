Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes $3.58 Million Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 2.7% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.37%.

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

