Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.1% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 194.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,732 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

