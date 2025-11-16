Summitry LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,301,000 after acquiring an additional 615,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 816,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $223,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,423.50. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,162,495.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,410.49. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

