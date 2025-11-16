Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 199.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:SO opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

