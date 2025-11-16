Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.4% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.19.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

