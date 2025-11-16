Summitry LLC Increases Stake in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after buying an additional 214,374 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 596,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after acquiring an additional 186,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Novanta by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NOVT opened at $103.79 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $175.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Novanta’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

