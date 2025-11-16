Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after purchasing an additional 793,884 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $605.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.19.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

