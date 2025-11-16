Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,927,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWF opened at $470.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

