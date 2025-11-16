iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.