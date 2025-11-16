Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4%

ORCL opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.78. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.