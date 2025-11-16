WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,292,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,931,000 after purchasing an additional 431,789 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 450,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 247,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after buying an additional 223,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $7,521,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 167,498 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

