WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,828,000 after buying an additional 7,413,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 764,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,328,000 after buying an additional 763,822 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

