Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 72,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 175,784 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GARP opened at $66.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

