WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 114,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 491,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 159,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

