WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.