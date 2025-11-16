WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VB opened at $249.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day moving average of $243.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.