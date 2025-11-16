Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,712,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 569,131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 117,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,535,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $46.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

