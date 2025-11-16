WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $46.76 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $392.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

