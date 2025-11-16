Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $32.04 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Crown worth $32,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,624 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Crown by 114.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,798,000 after buying an additional 788,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth $41,360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown by 4,180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after buying an additional 300,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Crown by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 295,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 279,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CCK opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.
Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.
