Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $28.89 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after acquiring an additional 326,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after acquiring an additional 182,665 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $153.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,039.65. This trade represents a 65.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,500. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

