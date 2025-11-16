Summitry LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 83.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $51.50 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.