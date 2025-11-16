First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Posts Earnings Results

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSEA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, First Seacoast Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

