SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Releases Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGQRF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 69.23.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

