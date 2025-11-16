SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Releases Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.
SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGQRF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 69.23.
About SouthGobi Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SouthGobi Resources
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.