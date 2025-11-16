SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 122,671 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5,813.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,671 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $188.94 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $194.06.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

