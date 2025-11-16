Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BX. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

