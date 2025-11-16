Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,217 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $191,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 35.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 77.5% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

