Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,045 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 153.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after purchasing an additional 829,150 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 283,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Biogen by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 291,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1,036.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

