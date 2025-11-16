Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $18,434.95 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $18,434.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 389,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,897.55. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,593 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $59,120.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,161 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $25,774.20.

On Friday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 140 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $3,521.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,637 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $81,105.10.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 352 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $7,803.84.

On Friday, October 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,089 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $52,621.91.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 772 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $17,061.20.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $4,414.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $56,700.00.

ACR stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.71 and a beta of 1.77. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a current ratio of 69.53.

ACRES Commercial Realty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $24.50 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

