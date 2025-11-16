Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 9,470 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of Illumina worth $81,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Illumina by 426.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $120.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $153.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.