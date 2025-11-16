Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,062,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 330,575 shares during the quarter. HudBay Minerals accounts for 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $85,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,650,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
HudBay Minerals Stock Down 0.5%
HBM opened at $15.78 on Friday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
About HudBay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
