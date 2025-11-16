Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,069 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DKS opened at $216.48 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

