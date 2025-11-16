Generali Investments Management Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

