Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after buying an additional 686,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after buying an additional 619,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of -702.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total value of $632,091.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,208,758.53. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $2,118,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,141,595.77. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

