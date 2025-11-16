Firestone Capital Management Takes $253,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 146.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 434,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,518 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.40. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

