Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 126.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after buying an additional 1,152,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $325.94 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

