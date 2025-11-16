iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC Shares Sold by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF comprises 0.8% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Up 20.5%

Shares of IETC opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

