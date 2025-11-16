Reviewing Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,045.28% -426.52% -114.42% Rockwell Automation 12.03% 30.14% 9.83%

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 1 5 1 0 2.00 Rockwell Automation 1 5 11 1 2.67

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $364.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.15%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Rockwell Automation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $6.17 million 6.64 -$86.22 million ($5.10) -0.55 Rockwell Automation $8.34 billion 5.07 $952.50 million $7.66 49.16

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats ESS Tech on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

