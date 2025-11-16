1,585 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $250.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.