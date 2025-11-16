Firestone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

