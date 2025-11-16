Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,322 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

