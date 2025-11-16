Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 154,241 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.02% of Sun Communities worth $319,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $137.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

