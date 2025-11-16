ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,053,000 after buying an additional 137,363 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,651,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 25.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after buying an additional 285,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,675,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $150.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

