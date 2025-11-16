Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $148.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.