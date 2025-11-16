Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $119,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 686,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,361,000 after purchasing an additional 684,546 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.