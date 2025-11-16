56,110 Shares in Informatica Inc. $INFA Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Informatica during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Informatica by 51.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,238.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.14. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.21 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Report on INFA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $253,703.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 309,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,087.56. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,750,385.16. Following the sale, the director owned 198,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,205.85. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,978 shares of company stock worth $8,820,318. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.