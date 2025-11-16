Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. TXNM Energy comprises 0.5% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,678,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,186,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,560,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $647.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

